Donald Trump headed to Altoona

Thousands are expected to travel to altoona tomorrow for donald trump's rally.

With the potential overflow of people... blair county commissioners say it will be a "chaotic situation."

Our jackie padilla is live with more details on what to expect inside and outside the event......(jackie) throughout his tour donald trump continues to draw large crowds and take jabs at his opponent...hillary clinton.

Now he's making his way to altoona...and while this election season has been anything but predictable...here's we + (can expect during his visit tomorrow.

During his campaign...donald trump has recieved strong reactions from both supporters and protesters.

As we get closer to november...trump continues to target hillary clinton.

During a rally in florida...trump says his plans differ immensly from clinton...adding that her presidential plans threaten job security.

He says his economic strategy is to create a level playing field for both workers and businesses...as well as various tax reductions.

His overall remarks about clinton are far from flattering.

(donald trump/(r) presidential nominee) "she's a very dishonest person.

New emails have come out today.

Now the fbi it seems, is very upset because they made a recommendation to justice and justice turned down the recommendations.

What's going on now has never been seen.

It's not to say it hasn't gone on but it's never been seen publically."

According to the most recent quinnipiac poll...clinton is ahead of trump by 10 points in pennsylvania... she made a trip to johnstown just a few weeks ago.

And while a combination of supporters and protesters showed up...trump's appearance is expected to draw a much bigger crowd.

Tickets are no longer available for the rally at the blair county convention center.

In fact..the total number distributed exceeds capacity...so it's unclear just how many will be allowed inside.

Trump supporters are sure to be in attendance...but they' )ll also be met by protestors.

We spoke to one local activist who created a facebook group called the "trump protest party."

With nearly 300 members...the group's creator says they plan to send a strong message...but their approach is not intended to be agressive.

Daniel, anti-trump rally organizer "we're peace and love and we just wanna talk and see where they're coming from.

Just getting where there points of views are and having a rational discussion about the issues."

Doors will open at 3 pm tomorrow.

And trump is scheduled to arrive at 6.

As we mentioned...the convention center is overbooked and no seats are guaranteed...but the trump campaign told us they plan to have an overflow room where supporters can watch the rally.

Live in the studio...jackie padilla wtaj