City Council Budget Workshop 081116

City officials discuss the current deficit which may leave them unable to pay the agreed funds to SAPD and also leaves them unable to pay city employees the funds necessary to help with health insurance costs.

The coming fiscal year are underway -- and because of a significant drop in sales tax revenues -- the new city budget could include a freeze on salary increases and some budget cuts.

Victor guzman has the story... <<mayor morrison and other city officials expressed concerns about the lack of funding for a number of city budget items..

(dwain morrison/mayor, san angelo): "we're gonna hav to tighten our belt like every other citizen in our city is doing because the economy has really gone south on us."

And the effect of the current budget deficit means the san angelo police department might not receive some of the funding agreed to in their most recent contract...and the city may not be able to cover increases in city employee's health insurance.

(dwain morrison/mayor, san angelo): "and i'd like to pa the cops and i'd like to pay the firemen and i'd like to pay every employee and help with their insurance, ((but we're dealing with a reality and there's simply not enough money, our income is down.") --we're going to take it back to the police department for the meet and confer."

City officials say the deficit is because of a significant drop in sales tax revenue.

(dwain morrison/mayor, san angelo): "our sales tax i down, our hotel tax is down our overall revenue is down and we're dealing with a deficit."

(morgan chegwidden/budget manager): "in 2014 and als in 2015 we had some kind of abnormally high growht and so going into 2016 we were trying to be conservative but apparently not conservative enough so we're facing some uncertainty going into our fiscal year '17 to figure out 'where is the new normal?

Where are we gonna land on this?'" she says the reason for this decrease in sales tax numbers is because people are shopping less than in previous years.

City officials want to stress the workshop was the beginning of the city budgeting process.

City officials want to stress the workshop was the beginning of the city budgeting process.

They're set to meet again on august 16th to discuss any research completed for alternative solutions--with a finalized budget ordinance to be proposed at the city council meeting on september 6th victor guzman...klst news...