NRA Makes Endorsement in Missouri Senate Race

A show of support today for a candidate in missouri's senate race by the country's biggest pro-gun rights group.

The n-r-a announced its endorsement of u-s senator roy blunt.

Blunt along with leaders of the n-r-a stopped in st.

Joseph to make the announcement at rosecrans airport.

The n-r-a said it's backing blunt because of his strong record of protecting the rights of missouri gun owners and his support of the second amendment.

(sot wayne lapierre/nra vice president: "gun laws are designed to stop a freight train with a box of kleenex.

I think i said that on one of the national tv programs. the second amendment is so important to this country and our freedoms. sen.

Roy blunt/(r) mo: "there's a reason for the second amendment to the constitution, there's a reason for all of them and they hang in the balance, they hang in the balance."

Jason kander's campaign responded today to blunt's n-r-a endorsement.

A spokesperson for the democrat said -- "it's clear that senator blunt doesn't understand that missourians aren't impressed by his washington connections, as he continues bringing in washington special interest groups to say how great senator blunt has been for d.c.

Jason is focused on speaking directly to missourians."

Blunt is seeking his second term in the senate.

Kander is the secretary of state.