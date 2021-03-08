Huntsville doctor discusses coronavirus vaccine and children

And i'm megan reyna in for najahe sherman.

We're learning new information on when children will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine.

So far -- the f-d-a has authorized 3 separate vaccines -- but only pfizer is cleared for use for people over the age of 16!

The other 2 can only be administered to adults.

Waay 31's alex torres-perez joins us now.

She'll go over how soon those vaccines could be available for kids and why it's taking longer to develop.

Infectious disease expert dr. ali hassoun says children are considered a special group -- which means they have to meet a special criteria to enroll them to a clinical trial.

He says they're also considered to be more vulnerable -- which is why it takes a bit longer for kid vaccines to be approved.

Right now -- pfizer, moderna and johnson and johnson are conducting studies on their vaccine for kids 12 and older.

Pfizer and moderna expect to release data on their study this summer.

If the fda clears the results -- kids could start getting their vaccine once supply allows.

Meanwhile -- johnson and johnson's ceo says its vaccine may be available to kids 12 and up by september!

Dr. hassoun says parents should not worry about the safety of the vaccines once authorized by regulators.

"millions of patients have gotten the vaccination, and the safety profile of the ones approved in the us has shown it's safe with no significant issues.

They're going to do the same thing for kids, where they follow them and they're going to make sure there are no issues."

All 3 companies say they do plan on testing their vaccine in children younger than 11 later this year.

Dr. anthony fauci says teens may get their first shots as soon as this fall -- while younger kids might have to wait until next year to get their vaccine.

Reporting live in hsv atp waay 31 news.