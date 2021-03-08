CDC issues new guidelines for people fully vaccinated against coronavirus

The covid-19 vaccine remains one of our best tools for returning to normalcy.

And today - the c-d-c released new guidelines on how those who've recieved both doses can gather without strict virus- prevention guidelines.

Exciting new c-d-c guidelines...those who have been fully vaccinated can gather with others who have also been fully vaccinated...the best part..they don't have to worry about wearing one of these.

Barbra haugtvedt, 2nd dose vaccine recipient i look forward to normal...but i assume with going to work...i'll still be wearing a mask.

The masks won't be going away for everyone just yet...but new c-d-c guidelines says once you're fully vaccinated...and have waited two weeks...you can get back to some normalcy.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household and if you're around someone who has covid-19...you don't need to stay away from others or get tested for the virus...but you still need to follow certain guidelines to ensure everyone around you stays safe.

Sot ali hassoun even if you're vaccinated and you're meeting up with those who are un-vaccinated...depe nding on the age group...so thoe who are older, vulnerable or who have risk factors..you're going to need to make sure everyone wears a mask and des physical distancing.

In public...social distancing..hand washing and mask wearing will still have to be followed.

Sot hassoun until we reach a good number that's vaccinated in the communiy.

For adults...many of them haven't seen...or hugged family members in nearly a year.

The second dose of the vaccine means everyone's one step closer to reuniting with loved ones.

Sot michelle lebin, 2nd dose vaccine recipient i just wanted to be able to spend more time with my parents...grandparents and all those members in our families that are older.

Look live it's important to know that new c-d-c guidelines come out frequently because doctors and researchers are actively learning more about the coronavirus and the vaccines.

