Free and affordable ways to connect with nature and family over spring break

THIS MORNING, SHEFOUND A PLACE FOR THE WHOLEFAMILY TO ENJOY.S/U 4:48 IF YOU ARE LOOKINGFOR SOME FUN AND AFFORDABLEWAYS TO FILL UP YOUR SPRINGBREAK, THE RIVER CENTER INJUPITER IS OFFERING A HANDFULOF THEM, INCLUDING A NATUREWALK WHERE YOU CAN EXPLOREWHATFEET ON TRAIL 4:17 (C0001) ITWILL PROBABLY BE A LITTLEMUDDY IF YOU GET DOWN INTHERE, BLUE HERON!

I USUALLYSEE A LOT OF BIRDS IN ANDAROUND HERE.

JOCELYN ONEILL&5:29 (C0001) THESE ARE THEFLORIDA RED MAPLES.

I LOVETHESE TREES.

THE ENVIRONMENTALEDUCATION MANAGER AT THE RIVERCENTER IN JUPITER TAKES US ONA GUIDED HIKE THROUGH THE THENORTH JUPITER FLATWOODS.

:12(TWO SHOT WALKING BACK C0011)THIS IS A GREAT BEGINNERTRAIL.

SOT: JOCELYNONEILL/RIVER CENTERENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATIONMANAGER 1:51 REALLY WE WANT TOCONNECT PEOPLE WITH NATURE,THE EASIEST WAY TO DO THAT ISTO ACTUALLY TAKE THEM OUTSIDETHAT THOUGHT LED TO A FAMILYPROGRAMS OVER SPRING BREAK.

-ANATURE HIKE AT NORTH JUPITERFLATWOODS.

:35 (C0011) HOWLONG ARE THE HIKES YOU DO FORTHE FAMILIES?

THEY TEND TO BEAN 1.5 TO 2 HOURS.

LONG ENOUGHTO SEE STUFF AND MAKE AMORNING OF IT.

THEREALSO KAYAK TOURS LAUNCHINGFROM BURT REYNOLDS PARK (WATERNATS) SARA DUGGANIN KAYAK POINTING OUT STUFF)THE RIVER CENTER COMMUNITYOUTREACH COORDINATOR& SAYSEXPECT TO SEE PLANT LIFE ANDBIRDS AND FEW SURPRISES WHENYOU HIT THE WATER.

2:00 WE TRYTO MIX IT WHETHER ITFRESHWATER SOURCE OR SALTWATERSOURCE, WE ARE IN THE ESTUARY,THE INTRACOASTAL BUTT TO: 2:14IF WE ARE LUCKY WE SEEMANATEES SOMETIMES, WE HAVESEEN SEA TURTLES.

(NATS OFSTORY TIME) AND STORY TIMEAROUND THE CAMP FIRE BEHINDTHE RIVER CENTER.

(NATS) ITINVOLVES A BIT OF SHOW NTELLTOO.

WITH LIVE ANIMALS.

(KIDNAT) JOCELYN: 2:28 THE NATUREHIKE AND STORY TIME ARE BOTHFREE.

YOU DO HAVE TOPRE-REGISTER FOR THEM AND THEKAYAK TOUR DOES HAVE A COSTBUT ITSOME GREAT, AFFORDABLE WAYS TOCONNECT WITH EACH OTHER ANNATURE.

(NAT) AND FILL UP SOMETIME& AND BURN SOME ENERGY&.LISA KASICA/MOM SOT: OHABSOLUTELY ALL OF THAT SOUNDSGREAT.

ITTO: WE LIKE TO BE OUTDOORS ALLTHE TIME.

TORY DUNNAN.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FI