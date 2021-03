Lake Worth Beach man in custody in Brevard county

Joseph Martin Martinez is accused of firing at police officers.

DAY LONG MAN HUNT IN BREVARDCOUNTY, IS IN CUSTODY TONIGHT.THIS, AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTINGAT OFFICERS OVERNIGHT.ACCORDING TO PALM BAY POLICE,26 YEAR-OLD JOSEPH MARTINEZ WASPULLED OVER AROUND 3:20AM NEARMALABAR ROAD AND ST.

JOHN'SHERITAGE PARKWAY.

OFFICERSWERE RESPONDING TO REPORTS OFA RECKLESS DRIVER.

THE POLICECHIEF SAYS WITHIN 2 MINUTES OFTHE TRAFFIC STOP, SHOTS WEREEXCHANGED BETWEEN MARTINEZ ANDFOUR OFFICERS.

NONE OF THEOFFICERS WERE HIT.

POLICETWEETED OUT JUST AFTER 3 THISAFTERNOON THAT MARTINEZ WASCAPTURED.TH