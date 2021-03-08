Mills Fleet Farm - Mike Dabney

Moines.

Lou here along with james peterson as a welcome mike from mills fleet farm in studio with us talking about things that happened over at mills fleet farm that you might not know about including what you have in front of you right now.

First of all the store is doin phenomenal.

Love your start.

>> very much so.

In fact as we grow weget the opportunity to bring in new merchandise .

Here's an exampleof some things right now we're just order to get in .

Literally within the next couple of weeks is interstate batteries.

>>lou: you do havinterstate.

>> we do .

We just started to carry this line and i was in the battery industry is a very large name nationally .

Very well recognized .

It actually has nationwide warranty done pretty much anywhere when youcome to batteries.

>>lou: one of the most respected names in batteries in the united states .

>> correct.

The reason we're actually havingthis conversation now uses during the wintertime is because people do not think abouttheir batteries during the summertime , that is actually the time when they go bad the most .

You just do not catch until the wintertime when it gets cold and then your vehicle needs more power to get engine turning it was what happens in the summertime that makes these things go bad?

>> what happens is all those gases and everything gets so hot that everything start to expand.

Whenever these are to expand the plate start to bend over and touch each other and that iswhat you call it a dead cell so then all of a sudden your battery gets weaker .

When that happens you do not really catch it until it gets really cold outside and your vehicle needs more power to get the thing cranking.

That is usually in the summertime in wichita we get second set of the road wherever you may be.

>> of the different parts of the country where batteries go bad liquor ?

>> i would assume so.

I did have information on that but if it is hotter a lot of times that can be a little more wear and tear on these types of products.

When you have your sitting in front of me is two different models.

This is the standard used in a lot of your vehicles nowadays.

What we do differently at mills is we will offer you guys an extra year warranty for a free replacement than any other place you buy the added battery at stewart say that again.

That is reallyimportant.

A lot of people have the warrantees from different batteries that you buy and as the time progresses the value of that decreases.

>> correct.

Typically better is have a 30 month freereplacement .

When you buy them from mills or just buythem and take them with you you get extra 12 months .

You are looking at 3 and a half years of free replacement warranty which is huge.

>>lou: you do not hear about that.

You make it half in some cases .

>> yes.

>>lou: or a fraction of that.

>> yet.

At the same time batteries typically only last so for eight years.

A little story i just had with my wife onher car is a 2010 camry and i just tested it before a trip and it is getting tenable to check it out.

It has been really hot lately.

The car was not showing any signs of having abad battery in it .nothing startinghard or anything just by testing we found out that it was for sure testing bad .

The cool cracking power on it was like 230 which is nothing the cart takes 401 is cold outside to turn over.

Put a new battery in it .

>>lou: saveyourself some problems. >> especially for her in the wintertime .>>lou: and in the summer as you mentioned because batteries are going bad more often in the summertimebecause of what you explained.

>> this other one i have you to my left is actually an optima battery .

Youasked earlier this looks kind of goofy with these weird cylinders , looks like a sixpack.

>>lou: in the big square plate on the bottom.

>> what they do differently with this one is an upgraded model versus a standard that we have here in vehicles nowadays.

Withthis has is it actually has each individual cylinder has these lead plates that have been curled up instead of sitting up and down the actually role .

They put thismaterial in between there and is like absorbed glass matthey call it.

It holds all the fluid inside each individual container .

If you had to count this and see it you could see there are 6 and each container is about to both and it .

That is 12 also be very.

>> looks like a sixpack of tall boys.

>> it is very strong battery.

>> more durable.

>> more durable.

The cycle life on it if you turn your car often on it has a two time cycle life.

My dad has one reason is all pickup.

>>lou: they are great for vibration to.

>> yes.

>>lou: vibration minimizing effects on your vehicle.

>> the cost difference between the two.

There's over the cost difference.

These are normally right around $100 but something likethis you are looking at the upgraded model especially if you're going to put an old pickup or a lot of sound systems that have more current this is more the $200 line .

>> good for a boat.

>> very good for a boat.

Very good friends at his live beating.

To carry these in the marines that which will have thethings with a thicker lead plate.if you would like any trolling or your boats and fishing and running lights we have different versions as well as they have the interstate , the normal once the 24th and 27's .

Those will also have inside thestore.

>>lou: juliet the battery side-by-side i just want to point of the out here real quick.

If you look at the side profile of these batteries.this one here that has a sixpack as you called it looks a lot skinnier.

I will go on the side of you .

We mentioned the plateon the bottom.

Occasional wondering about this, see that play on the bottom .

It so it does not bounce around for your batterynormally goes.

You can take thisbattery and replace the one actually after cross-referencing with you guys but it will not slide around .

>> correct .

This will fit couple different options for you.

Usuallywill tie down the front part of this plate through here and actually has a block that sits on top of it.

>>lou: make it more secure .

>> correct.

There are different options for having a couple different optima ones on hands.

There's a yellow top and red top.

>>lou: what seems to be the more popular , the yellow top and red top which ones more popular end was a difference between the yellow top and red top?

>> the yellow top is more of the deep cycle purpose if you did have somethingwhere you will have your radios or maybe tvs orsomething in your vehicle, maybe you have heated seats, something that will is not charging the system you want something that will have a continuousdraw .

Those banners can handle and they also have that cold cranking power.

It's kind of a dual-purpose battery.

This one is strictly for if you have a bigger motor , say you have an older car and you put this big box in the manual more powerto turn the thing over, that would be more like along the lines of this one here.

>>lou: so which ones more popular now ?

You'll have to for a couple of weeks, which seems to be going out the doormore?

>> with these just getting in that have nextwarranty on them that we are offering as well a the air conditioner with inner cities are actually .

Is kind of hard totell these have been going pretty good for us.

>>lou: their ego.

Cars and trucks both.

>> cars and trucks both.

It is usually for the fort right there part number 65 .

[laughter] >>lou: you have that memorized .

If you have any other ?

Can they go.

>> mill street arms 73rd and 8th or sorry , 3875 east delaware avenue really quick.

>> cannot messages on interstate.

>>lou: look for the silo.

Just south of karl chevrolet.

>>correct.

>>lou: easy to figure mycrochet really