Despite COVID-19 pandemic, school counselors seeing increase in college applications

THEHIGH SCHOOL GRADUATING CLASSESOF 2020 AND NOW 2021 HAVECERTAINLY DEALT WITH MORECHALLENGES THAN ANY BEFORETHEM.

A NATIONAL REPORT SHOWEDA 22-PERCENT DECLINE INSTUDENTS GOING TO COLLEGEIMMEDIATELY AFTER GRADUATIONIN 2020 BECAUSE OF COVID-19IMPACTS.

THERE AREHIGH HOPES FOR THIS NEXT ROUNDOF GRADUATES.STEPH: RIGHT NOW HIGH SCHOOLSENIORS ARE GOING ONLINE ANDLOOKING FOR THOSE COLLEGEACCEPTANCES COMING IN.

ANDWHILE THEY MAY NOT HAVE HADTHE TRADITIONAL SUPPORT SYSTEMTO APPLY TO COLLEGE... SCHOOLCOUNSELORS SAY THEY'VE SEEN ANINCREASE IN APPLICATIONS OVERLAST YEAR.

WANDA THOMAS 11:13I THINK ITS OUR RESILIENCE TOMAKE SUCCESS UNAVOIDABLE FOROUR STUDENTS THAT HAS GOTTENUS THROUGH THIS PALM BEACHLAKES HIGH SCHOOL COUNSELORWANDA THOMAS IS MODIFYINGHOURS..

HOLDING VIRTUALSESSIONS AND FINDING NEW WAYSTO HELP STUDENTS GET TO WHERETHEY WANT TO GO.

WANDA THOMAS,SCHOOL COUNSELING DIRECTORPALM BEACH LAKES HS 3:31BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT ON CAMPUSWITH US TO DIALOGUE WITH FACETO FACE, WEFIGURING OUT WHO HAS BEEN LEFTBEHIND AND WHO HAS NOT DONEWHAT IS NECESSARY ALIVIALATIMORE, STUDENT 6:37 ITSBEEN CHALLENGING BUT ALSO VERYINTERACTIVE WITH MY COUNSELOREUNICE 3:16 WE HAD TO CHANGETHINGS UP DRAMATICALLY HIGHSCHOOL COUNSELINGADMINISTRATOR EUNICE VIVARSAYS DOING VIRTUAL COLLEGEFAIRS ACTUALLY BROUGHT IN MORESTUDENTS AND SCHOOLSPARTICIPATING..

AND STUDENTSARE SEIZING NEW OPPORTUNITIES.EUNICE VIVAR 1:39 THEY AREOPTING TO TRY FOR SCHOOLS THATTHEY WOULDNBEFORE BECAUSE THEYASKING FOR SAT AND ACT SCORESDODLEE 2:11 IPERSON IN MY FAMILY TO GO TOCOLLEGE DODLEE MOSILME IS ALAKE WORTH HIGH SCHOOL SENIORAND A BAND MEMBER WHO HELPSCARE FOR HIS 12 NEICES ANDNEPHEWS.

DODLEE 3:17 THEY PUSHME TO DO EVERYTHING THAT IDOING RIGHT NOW BECAUSE I WANTTO GIVE THEM SOMETHING IDIDNHE'LL HEAD TO FAU OR FSU NEXTYEAR..

THANKS TO HELP FROM ANON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION CALLEDPATH TO COLLEGE... CHRISTINE8:46 OUR PROGRAM IS BASED ONHELPING DRIVEN STUDENTS HELPTHEMSELVES MENTORING ANDSUPPORTING THEM TO GET TOHIGHER EDUCATION... NEEDED NOWMORE THAN EVER.

CHRISTINESYLVAIN 5:49 WE DID A VERYQUICK PANDEMIC PIVOT, WELAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN YOURFUTURE IS NOT QUARANTINED ANDWE OPENED ALL OUR COLLEGE PREPWORKSHOPS NATIONWIDE TO ANYSTUDENT INTERESTED COUNSELORSSAY THEY EXPECT MORE STUDENTSTO STAY CLOSER TO HOME FORCOLLEGE BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC... AND JUST WANT TOMAKE SURE THEY REACH EVERYONE.WANDA 11:27 THERE ARE STILLSTUDENTS OUT THERE THAT NEEDHELP, WERE STILL GONNA DOEVERYTHING WE CAN, TO MAKESURE WE LEAVE NO CHILD BEHINDSTEPHANIE SUSSKIND WPTV NC 5.THE PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLDISTRICT SAYS THE COLLEGE DATAFOR THE CLASS OF 2020 ISDELAYED BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.

OUR OTHER AREACOUNTIES DO NOT KEEP THOSESTATISTICS.

YOU CAN LEARN MOREABOUT THE PATH TO COLLEGEORGANIZATION ON OUR WEBSITEWPTV DOT