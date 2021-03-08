Chuck Norris Makes Stop in SLC to Film Reality TV Show

>> surae: welcome back.

>> glen: guess what?

>> surae: guess what, what?

>> glen: a little chuck norris.

He was in utah today.

The actor known for his martial art roles was in salt lake city with host of the discovery series "diesel brothers".

They invited chuck out for the opening of a new maverick store on california avenue.

>> i don't normally do reality shows.

But when i was invited to do this show, i said, these are my kind of guys!

And if i'm going to do anything like this, this would be the show i would do.

So i came up here, and i'm not unimpressed.

These guys are incredible guys!

>> glen: i hear that chuck norris was filming and holding the mic for his interview.

The that's how cool he is.

The diesel brothers are friends that live in utah that own a diesel shop.

The show will air in november on discovery.

