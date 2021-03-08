Jami Jam Poker Run Interview

Jenna: welcome back.

Today i'm joined by jeremy thielen with the jami jam poker run and sarah moregan from camp high hopes.

The jami jam poker run enters its fifth year in its charitable support of mental health causes.

This year's 6 stops throughout our beautiful iowa great lakes area are sure to bring fun and camaraderie to all.

Anyone interested can register at the mainstreet bar in terril, ia the morning of the run beginning at 10:30 am on august 27, 2016.

The ride will originate there with clutches out at noon sharp!

Cost for a poker hand is $20, with the top 3 hands earning 50% of the take.

A stop at each of the participating establishments will reward participants with a stamp, which goes toward drawing a five card poker hand.

The event opens with the blessing of thees and a light breakfast at the mainstreet bar, and concludes back in terril, ia with more food, a live auction, a 50/50 raffle, prize drawings, games including the poker hand draw, followed by a street dance with popular ac/dc tribute band rock 'n roll damnation and special guest eli dykstra at 9 pm.

For your safety shuttle service will be available to and from the lakes area as well.

The jami jam poker run is organized by jeremy thielen, and named after his sister, jami lynn thielen.

Jami began experiencing symptoms of mental illness in her sophomore year in high school, and after a long struggle, passed away in 2012.

Jeremy has selected camp high hopes in sioux city, which offers traditional camp experiences to the intellectually and physically disabled, as the benefactor of the event.

Last year the jami jam donated