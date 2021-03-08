Jacque live talking about Holly Huddle

((dan))team usa is going for the gold in the summer olympics in rio... nbc six's jacque jovic is the only local reporter covering the games ... and today she tells us about gold medalist molly huddle.jacque?

((jacque))molly huddle is one of the top distance runners in the u.s, today 31-year-old huddle shattered the american record in the women's 10- thousand meters taking 6th place completing the race in 30 minutes 13.17 secondshuddle says, she is proud of that time, but wishes it were higher.

Molly huddle/"i don't know that i could ask much more of myself than that, and i fell off before 5k so i did much of that by myself.

I just couldn't go any faster so that was kind of my constallation prize.

I thought you know what, people can blow up ahead of me and i might medal, but i am going to try for the american record and hope that gets me close."((jacque)) ((jacque))the winner, ethiopia's almaz ayana won in 29:17.45 which crushed the world record by more than 14 seconds.

