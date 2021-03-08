Tensas Hostage Three Years Ago

Tomorrow marks three years since three people were killed..after a standoff ... at a tensas parish bank.

Among the dead -- the gunman.

(jarod) those who lost loved ones say it still doesn't seem real.

Ktve nbc 10's brandon lawrence sat down with the brother of one of the victims as he looks back on that tragic day.

Brandon?

(brandon) heather, jarod... sonny warbington's brother jay was employed at the tensas state bank and was killed by the gunman following the standoff.

He said memories from that day still seem surreal.

(brandon lawrence, reporting) noon on tuesday, august 13-th, 2013... 20 year-old fuaed ahmed entered tensas state bank in saint joseph...and took hostages.

(sonny warbington/brother was killed in standoff) "i can remember it like it happened this morning, i was in work in lafayette, and i got an email on my laptop, and my mom said, pray, pray pray."

Swat, louisiana state police, and hostage negotiators communicated with ahmed for hours... he told police he heard voices inside his head and was mad at people who were mean to him.

(sonny warbington/brother was killed in standoff) "i remember texting jay that i loved him.

I don't think he got the text."

Jay warbington worked at the bank... he was shot by ahmed after police dropped a flash grenade to end a nearly 12- hour standoff.

(sonny warbington/brother was killed in standoff) "what bothers me the most is what was going on in my brother's mind, what could he have been thinking as this monster comes in here and does this."

Jay died early the next morning.

(sonny warbington/brother was killed in standoff) "but it was just like, it can't be real.

This isn't real, you know, i just kept waiting to wake up.

But, you know, we never have."

In the days after the standoff, community members built memorials and came together to honor those who lost their lives.

(sonny warbington/brother was killed in standoff) "it didn't matter what color you were, or where you came from, or how rich you were, or how poor you were.

Everybody came together and showed love and support."

Sonny says the loss of his brother is still difficult to cope with.

(sonny warbington/brother was killed in standoff) "he was just a rock, and you know, he was my big brother, you know, and he took care of me and he babysitted me, and he taught me a lot about life--good and bad, but he was my superhero as a kid."

And if he could see his brother just one more time... (sonny warbington/brother was killed in standoff) "you know, i'd tell him go tigers, we're gonna win the championship, and i love ya man, and i'd probably hug him, because i don't think i did enough of that."

(brandon) laden mcdaniel was the other hostage killed in the attack.

Patricia white, a third hostage, was released shortly before the gunfire was exchanged.

Brandon lawrence, ktve nbc 10 news.

(jarod) weather's