NYS Ranks in Top 10 for States with Highest Number of Driving Selfies

All know using your cellphone while driving can be deadly, but a startling new report says new yorkers have a new big problem when it comes to distracted driving -- taking "selfies" behind the wheel.

18 news reporter hayden ristevski has more on the story for us tonight.

William schrom: "any handheld device if you're holding it while you're operating a motor vehicle, you're in violation of the law."

A new report by the auto insurance center puts new york state in the top 10 for states with drivers who post the highest number of driving selfies.

Mos -- too quick: "is that surprising to you at all?

No cause you see people do it all the time."

Mos -- too quick: "my friends do it all the time when i'm riding with them."

Mos -- too quick: "i've got a grandson that does the same thing."

The data says there's 1.29 driving selfies posted per every 100,000 residents in new york state.

William schrom: "to be perfectly honest with you those numbers don't surprise me".

Hayden ristevski: "and there's evidence to suggest that taking a selfie while driving is even more dangerous than talking on the phone or texting.

That's because it takes longer.

In the time it took me to take those selfies, i could have traveled the lengths of two basketball courts it was going 60 miles per hour and the entire time my eyes were off the road."

William schrom: "the drivers not focused and it's too late.

You know they don't have the time to react and there's a tragic accident or fatality."

The message to distracted drivers on the road comes in loud and clear-- william schrom: "don't even hold it.

Don't pick it up.

Don't look at it."

Mos too quick: "stop it.

Just quit.

Put the phone down."

Because even the slightest distraction can lead to a big tragedy.

William schrom: "if you're responsible for taking somebody's life, whether it's in your own vehicle or somebody that you ran into because you were distracted, that's a heck of a thing to have to live with."

Reporting in elmira hayden