Volunteers Needed For Weekend Cleanup Near Elementary School

That's just some of the trash we saw on sidewalks and streets near Gordon Elementary school.

All schools are looking their sharpest.

Rudy: that's why volunteers came out today to help pick up trash around some local schools.

That includes gordon elementary school... every person that came out to help was given tools, bags, and gloves to make the clean up process a little easier.

Dwan gilliom/ shelby county schools "make sure that kids have a comfortable clean and safe environment not just in the school houses but in and around the schools as well."

In total volunteers will help clean up trash at 21 schools across the district.

Shelby county schools partnered with a number of organizations to make this happen.

Rudy: ruby wilson ... known to everyone as