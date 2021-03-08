health center backpack giveaway

A checklist of things you need.one local health organization made it easy to check off many of those items today... providing them with all of the essentials.nbc 6's jeane' franseen joins us with more.jeane'... ((franseen))christian... university health ambulatory care center and nbc 6 provided free backpacks...school supplies... and health screenings for locals as they prepare for their first day of school.

(frankie calhoun, event participant)"some of us have problems with getting supplies and things for our kids, so it was so nice that they were able to help out."frankie calhoun is referring to university health ambulatory care center who provided backpacks and school supplies for those heading back to school.organizers say their sole purpose in holding the event is to say thank you to their patrons.(john-michael strange, event co-chair)"we figured this was an ideal way to give back tools to our children to help them be successful and thrive in their educational endeavors."along with supplies... free health screenings were provided.

(frankie calhoun, event participant)"when they start school, they have to get all of those screenings anyway, so it's great they incorporated all that with that."and dental stations.(john-michael strange, event co-chair)"a dental table that gives flouride garnish for young- aged children that help to prevent cavaties as they get older."university health hopes this event shows locals they are all about student success.

(john-michael strange, event co-chair)"we want them to know that university health truly cares about them and we appreciate them in allowing us to serve this community."

((franseen))this is the second year university health ambulatory care center has held this event.