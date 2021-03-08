Bethesda Restaurant Week

Back in parts of montgomery county.

Dozens of restaurants in bethesda offer 3-course meals for 36 dollars.

Some restaurants in silver spring, potomac, rockville, gaithersburg, chevy chase, and cabin john are also participating.

Many locals are thrilled about the great deals, but restaurants appreciate the extra business too...especially newer restaurants.

"we've been open for about nine months, so it's bringing customers to the restaurant to experience the decor of the restaurant, the food, and the service."

: bethesda magazine restaurant week runs through august 21st.

