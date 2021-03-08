Elderly Woman Attacked By Pit Bull

We're told the woman was in her front yard when she was mauled.

Woman lost some of her fingers... after being mauled by a pit bull in coalinga.

Lindsey: it happened earlier this morning in the east 500 block of polk street.

Neighbors say the woman was out in her front yard...when the dog attacked.

Cbs 47's lindsey henry has more on the woman's injuries.

Lindsey henry the coalinga police department says they are investigating what happened... what we do know is that this morning she was severely injured... loosing fingers ...her arms were mauled.... tonight the community is praying for her recovery.

At about 8am friday morning police got a call from a neighbor ...saying they had witnessed an elderly woman being attacked by a pit bull.

When they got to the scene the woman was lying on her front lawn.... witnesses tell us a neighbor helped get the dog off of her.

Michael salvador, coalinga police chief "the animal was in the backyard of this residence from where they were at and the officers tried to capture the animal, that animal charged the first responders as they were working on the lady that had been injured" a coalinga officer then drew their gun and fired.

The dog was hit but managed to run off.

Once they caught the dog, it was transported to the animal control center and euthanized because of it's injuries.

Ryan kiker, witness "i came out and saw that they had everything taped off and that they were out looking for fingers and i knew she was already rushed to the hospital" ryan kiker took this picture of what she saw just hours ago.... she lives across the street from the woman and says dogs are often out running around on polk street.

Ryan kiker, witness "on this street especially there are stray dogs, not even just stray dogs, peoples dogs, running all the time" the woman was taken away in an ambulance and then air lifted to crmc... earlier today she was in surgery.

Ryan kiker, witness "she is very warm hearted, my heart goes out to them, literally when i found out this morning my heart broke for her, i didn't know what her fate would be" michael salvador, coalinga police chief "very very nice lady, we are praying for her this afternoon and this evening for a full recovery" lindsey henry police are still searching for the dogs owners...anyone with information is asked to contact the coalinga police department.

Lindsey henry, cbs47