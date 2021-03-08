Aaron Nolan Today Show

And moved to brazil to cover the olympic games.

and knwa's aaron nolan crashed the today show set -- and hung out with the famous faces.

the olympic games brings out the best in everyone --- it evens makes live tv even bigger and better case in point the today show on the beaches of rio de janiero (matt lauer) "that's what he's talking about right there its fantastic."

During the olympics matt -- hoda -- al and the rest of the crew moved from the big apple to the marvelous city (natalie morales) "you cannot beat rio, you cannot beat the olympics and especially this set being right here on copacabana beach, so it's everything you could ever ask for."

And this week our team was invited along --- to take a look behind the scenes --- on a morning that could only be described as b-e-a-utiful --- complete with country music along the shoreline.

(hoda kotb) "it's just a fun vibe, the band perry was here, i just kept looking around, it's almost a pinch me thing."

(al roker) "i feel bad for our competitors."

And while the fun continues for another week here in brazil --- matt reminds us quickly the stories are what keep the olympic spirit going (matt lauer) "it's really just about getting to interivew young athletes at what is prehaps the greatest moment of their life, sometimes the most disappointing moment in their lives.

But it's an honor because they put so much into it and we wanna do their stories justice."

The olympic version of "today" -- it's a show like none other during an event the world stops to watch... aaron nolan, knwa northwest arkansas news.

