Pandemic impact on mental health

Life of happiness.

The pandemic has impacted each of us differently.

For some ?

*- the distancing and severe reduction in socializing have led to thoughts of suicide.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is looking into how the pandemic has affected suicide rates.

He joins us live?

"* alex?xxx george ?

"* last night ?

"* opr winfrey's interview with prince harry and meghan markle touched on a very uncomfortable topic ?

"* mental health and suicide.

Data shows that suicide is the overall 9th leading cause of death in iowa ?

"* and the second leading cause of death among those aged 10 to 34.

To put that in perspective ?

"* one person taks their life in the state roughly every 18 hours.

It is still too early to tell the role covid is playing in suicide numbers locally.

Joani moller,the iowa director for the american foundation for suicide prevention, says suicide has a myriad of factors behind "suicide is a very complex issue.

There isn't one singular reason for suicide, so we can't say it's all because of covid that we see an increase in suicides.

Moller advises anyone considering suicide to get help.

One resource is the national suicide prevention hotline.

That number is 1 800 273 8255.

Live in mason city?

*- alex thank you alex.

If you didn't see the oprah interview with prince harry and meghan?

"*?

"* there was a stunning moment when megan told oprah the pressure and unhappiness she was enduring climaxed to point where she didn't want to live anymore.

Advocates for suicide prevention are hopeful such a revelation will create more conversation about suicide prevention.