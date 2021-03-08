'Jerk' League benefits people with disabilities

The Jerk League teed off for the 7th year in row in an effort to raise money for people with disabilities.

Ten.

The jerk league teed off for the 7th year in row in an effort to raise money for people with disabilities.

Last year's jerk league golf outing raised over 24 thousand dollars to benefit turnstone's programs and services.

This year, they hoped to raise their goal by having a great day of golf, fun games, a silent auction and lunch.

There were also activities like the longest drive with a marshmallow and hockey puck shoot.

"turnstone is thankful to have the jerk league, who sponsors this golf outing for the past five years, donate all the proceeds to turnstone.

As an organization that helps people with disabilities this is a great way for people to become aware of our services and what we have to offer and then also to help us financially."based on the high volume of turnout, the jerk league and turnstone are already planning for next year and throughout the year they will continue to help empower those with