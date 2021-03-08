Rugby in the Olympics...and Huntsville

Like watching rugby? We have it right here is Huntsville.

The olympics after a 92-year hiatus.

While you can watch the new seven-on-seven formated games in rio...did you know there is a men's rugby club right here in huntsville?

The club has been around for decades and is a great alternative to sports like football... the team is getting ready to play a split season...which starts in the fall and finishes up in the spring..

They travel to cities like atlanta, memphis, and chattanooga for games.

The team is excited about the attention the olympics is bringing to their sport.

"nationally we're getting better, but it just doesn't have the influence that college football has or other major sports in the u.s. so it's great to see and i'm that it will really grow the sport in the united states.

"i think its incrediable.

I've got a brother in law that has played d1 in chcago for 10 years, for the chicago lions, so guys like that who make it to an elite level it gives them the opportunity to look forward to something and be able to be a part of the olympics."

If you