Fundraiser for crash victim

The community came together today to raise money the family of the little girl who died ina car crash on mother's day.

The family of samyra oakley held a fundraiser in binghamton.

They said the fund will go towards a cemetary spot and tombstone for oakley.

Oakley died after in a car crash in the town of union on mother's day.

The fundraiser was a tag sale at susquehanna day habilitation--of clothing and toys.

There were also raffle baskets and bake sale.

Oakley's grandmother says that she is grateful for the support from the community.

"we are very blessed we feel so honored, and we are so appreciative for all of the love and support that we have been given."

"we have ha many donations from just friends and family, and other people around."

Local businesses also showed their support at the event -- including the cider mill, price chopper, and kovarik's hardware.