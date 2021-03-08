Man Dies After Wrong Way Crash

To get away from officers...and crashed head-on into opposing traffic.

41 year old jason hunt was killed after police say darnell browder crashed into his car during a police chase.

Just before one this morning, police say browder took off, as they tried to pull him over for not having a license plate.

Keep in mind, police say browder has a criminal history.

The pursuit started at a hy- vee on martin luther king parkway and ended on douglas avenue.

" we don't know exactly what his true motivation was, we can speculate right now that he had a firearm in the car, he knew he was going to get in trouble, he made the choice to run, rather than face the music, and unfortunately, it had deadly consequences" jacob: 40 year old angela denning was in the car with hunt.

She was taken to the hospital with uknown injuries.

No word yet on browder or his passenger's condition.