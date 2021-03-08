Skip to main content
Monday, March 8, 2021

For a hit and run driver who struck a pedestrian last night, in front of the green frog bar and grill.

Officials from the west virginia state police said they got the call around 11 p-m after witnesses reported a pedestrian struck, on winchester avenue, in inwood west virginia.

Forty- five year old, matthew stuart self, from winchester, was hit by a moving vehicle and thrown over 100 feet.

Self was pronounced dead at the scene.

West virginia state police and the berkeley county sheriff handled the situation.

At this time, investigators from the west virginia state police are still looking for the vehicle involved.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact the west virginia state police.

