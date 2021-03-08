Bridge Street: Host Chat 8/15/16

Sistina and TeNesha recap the exciting weekend of events at the Olympics, from the women’s Marathon event to Leslie Jones’ entertaining commentary on social media.

>> tenesha: good morning, thank you for joining us on "bridge street."

I'm tenesha murphy alongside sistina giordano.

>> sistina: good morning.

How are you?

>> tenesha: it was a short weekend, i went to see marlon wayans.

It was sold out.

7:and 9:45 show were sold out.

>> sistina: they said come to the show and bring the kids.

>> sistina: i said no, that's not going to work.

They will be more of a show than marlon.

>> tenesha: what did you do?

>> sistina: i saw two movies, brooklyn, which was nominated for an academy award.

And then copy, nora efron wrote it, it was on hbo, kind of documentary, anyway.

>> tenesha: sawsome!

>> sistina: it was a nerd but i got to watch, ahid that major storm.

>> tenesha: saturday we were talking about it, the people that had to go to the concert at lake view amphitheater.

Oh my gosh if i had tickets i wouldn't go!

Because the rain was insane!

>> sistina: my in laws i had gone back from dinner with them, my father-in-law said we are supposed to get major storms, if you lose power you can come back over.

Even if i lost power though i wouldn't have left my house.

The thunder and light nipping it lightning it wasloud!

>> tenesha: it was loud.

I was at a party.

Oh, my goodness, she's going to have the party outside but no, it was inside the garage.

It was such a wonderful party.

I left before the rain came.

They said the tents blew everywhere.

>> sistina: it was almost like, mother nature said, you needed this.

But there was also a lot of olympic action over the weekend.

I got to watch some of it.

Did you watch any of that?

>> tenesha: i watch usane bottle win the 400 meters.

>> sistina: i think that's the first time anybody has ever done that right?

>> tenesha: for this event, the 100 meters.

Look at him!

He's such a showman.

>> sistina: yesterday the women were running, the marathon, distance and these women were running and at a speed that was under two hours, 1:57.

They were running like four or five-minute miles.

>> tenesha: wow!

>> sistina: which if you're runner, they were like they only have about 20 minutes to go and four more miles.

I was thinking, oh my gosh!

The determination of these women!

There was a couple of u.s. competitors and they fared out okay but you just can't beat the kenyans.

They were right up in front.

>> tenesha: i'm about ten-minute miles, don't you think that's average for the average person?

Ten minutes?

>> sistina: you have to have an ask person running next to the people, they wouldn't be text to them!

Next to them!

Do you know who's having a lot of fun a at the olympics?

Leslie jones.

Before she ended up at the olympics she went crazy tweeting and they invited her to come to the olympics then she was more excited.

Do we have any of her stuff from twitter?

>> tenesha: is that leslie jones what's she doing there?

Awesome.

>> sistina: snapchat, she does all of them.

>> tenesha: did you hear about ryan lochte getting robbed?

>> sistina: yes, some people said it wasn't that big of a deal but i saw this morning -- >> tenesha: he gave an interview.

>> sistina: the taxi pulled over looked like cops, they showed a badge, they told them to get down he refused and then they put a gun to his head.

They took his wallets and all his money.

>> tenesha: my girlfriend said, did you hear about people robbing somebody at the olympics?

You can walk on the street and ochild yanks stuff out of your pocket or the necklace off your neck.

Surveillance video -- >> sistina: you got to be really careful, really -- it sort of puts things into perspective to be careful.

And it's opportuney, have you heard about lauren groupman, she posted she was ropped this robbs weekend in downtown syracuse.

I just happened to catch it on twitter.

I was watching.

You know how many times i don't take my pocketbook or my purse, i take my wallet and do my thing.

It was a great reminder, even though it was a terrible situation from her, it's a great reminder to sort of take a minute don't take safety or anything for granted to maybe always be aware.

Because she had everything in a little purse.

Sometimes i, like, i'll admit in the craziness of life, you take your wallet and you run.

>> tenesha: i do the same thing, i carry it with me, just the wallet, not the purse.

That's crazy!

All right, be careful.

>> sistina: be careful.

We should get to the official word of the day.

>> tenesha: let's do that.

>> sistina: we have a few of these to go.

What is it?

>> tenesha: supera.

What does it mean?

>> sistina: we'll see.

>> supera is a portuguese word for overcome.
Sumpa.
Sumpa.
Supera.

Sumpa.

Sumpa.

Supera.

>> tenesha: great.

The super bowl asked adel to perform at the super bowl and she turned it down.

She said, she can't dance, and it wouldn't be much of a show.

Can you imagine?

>> sistina: i beg to differ.

She would be a good show.

>> tenesha: hello!

>> sistina: have you ever heard her rolling in the deep?

If you oar showman, i don't kno- >> tenesha: she could hire dancers.

>> sistina: kerry underwood is the music of football she doesn't dance.

If you are a show person you're show person.

>> tenesha: she's like i'm a singer i'm not going to be out there.

