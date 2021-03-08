08.15.16 Monday Rio Live

Linda: team usa still leads in the medal count in rio... ...after taking home some more hardware last night.

Despite ryan lochte's guarantee of michael phelps racing in the 2020 games, the icon says saturday's was in fact his last olympic race.

To the 4x100 medley relay, where the 31- year-old could capture a record 23rd career gold medal.

Ryan murphy sets a new world record with a backstroke split time of 51.85 in the first leg...former record was 52.19 by fellow american aaron peirsol.

Cody miller finishing his second leg with the breaststroke...ne xt up is phelps.

Great britain was in the lead after the second leg, but michael phelps finishes his breastroke leg with a 50.3...and gives nathan adrian about a half-second lead going into the last leg... 5.

And adrian finishes off the gold medal race with a new olympic record time of 3:27.95...23 gold medals for michael phelps as he swims off into the sunset.

Great britain finishes second, australia third.

Just before the men won, the u.s. women took gold in the same event to give the usa its 1000th-ever olympic gold...1,001 was just as sweet.

And a bit of trivia... there are currently 108 countries with fewer olympic medals in their history than michael phelps' 28.

Here's something you've never seen before... an olympic medal ceremony on a golf course.

That's because there hasn't been one in 112 years.

Yesterday in rio justin rose board... to wn a bronze medal.

But the day belonged to rose and stenson.

They battled all day ... going shot-for- shot... lyon who last won it in 1904.

Beginning next thursday... it's the women's turn on the links there's a chance for a record five there's a chance for a record five gold medals to be around the neck of american gymnast simone biles by the time she's done in rio tomorrow.

Yesterday she went for number- four ...in the vault finals.

Daniel: let's take a look at team usa's medal count after last night's action: 26 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze ... ...for a total of 69 medals.

Daniel: as for the overall medal count: the u.s. with a sizeable lead over china.

Great britain comes in at number 3 with 38 total medals.

Russia and japan round out the top 5.

