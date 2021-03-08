Top Trenders 0815

News.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders ### ((channing)) number 5: here's a new flavor of america's favorite cookie that you probably never expected to see.

It's the swedish fish oreo.

The cookie apparently tastes like the gummy treats you can find on many candy aisles.

This is the latest creation to come out of the oreo wonder vault.

The swedish fish oreo is a limited- edition flavor and can only be bought at the supermarket chain "kroger."

Some people are buying the product

Some people are buying the product then selling it on amazon and on ebay for more than quadruple the price.

### ((channing)) number 4: singer adele has said "no thank you" to an offer to perform at the next super bowl.

She told her fans at a concert in los angeles saturday that she was offered a halftime performing slot.

But she said the super bowl halftime show is not about music.

Adele also said that she's not beyonce and that she can't dance.

But she still said it was kind of super bowl organizers to make the offer.

Her announcement drew some boos from her fans.

Super bowl 51 will be held in houston on february fifth next year.

### ((channing)) number 3: the pentagon is saying pokemon no on government- issued phones and devices.

According to a washington times report, pentagon officials recently sent a memo reminding workers and contractors to keep "pokemon go" off their work phones.

The memo said the augmented reality game could be used by spies to pinpoint the locations of sensitive facilities where secrets are stored.

Pentagon staff can still play the game on their personal phones -- but the pentagon asks them to use "sound judgment" when they do so at and away from work.

### ((channing)) number 2: the border between venezuela and colombia has been closed for almost a year - but that's changing.

And for many venezuelans, not a moment too soon.

Thousands of desperate venezuelans have been crossing into colombia, after the two countries agreed to at least temporarily re-open the border.

Venezuelans are anxious to buy food and other basic items they can't find or can't afford in their country -- which is in a severe economic recession.

### ((channing)) number 1: milwaukee police made several arrests early monday after two days of unrest following the police shooting death of a suspect that officials say was armed.

Sunday's protests started when demonstrators swarmed a police station.

The hours that followed saw an officer hospitalized, at least one shooting, and a car set ablaze.

All of it, coming amid rising tensions and an emergency declaration saturday by wisconsin's governor.

Reid binion reports.

### (nat sot) "i hereby declare this assembly to be unlawful.

I hereby order you to disperse."

Protests in milwaukee -- intensifying sunday night into monday morning... with shots fired in multiple locations.

Police say they used an armored vehicle to rescue one shooting victim, who was rushed to the hospital.

An officer was also hospitalized after rocks were hurled at a squad car, shattering the windshield.

The violence, coming after 17 people were arrested the previous evening.

Protesters -- torching several businesses, including a gas station... the fury that erupted saturday came just hours after the police shooting death of 23-year-old sylville smith.

Police say smith and another person took off on foot after being pulled over at a traffic stop.

One officer opened fire when police say smith ignored orders to put down his gun... ...a gun that police say was loaded.

Milwaukee mayor tom barrett says police body camera footage of the incident showed smith holding the gun.

As for when the public will see the footage... that isn't yet clear.

(chief edward a.

Flynn / milwaukee police) "i don't think there's anybody in the country that's released a body worn camera of an officer involved shooting in 24 hours or 36 hours.

I think chicago set the modern record with a week."

Beyond the footage protesters say issues of violence, inequality and oppression need addressing too.

((channing))