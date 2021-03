It's back-to-school week for many students and the state health department is urging parents to make sure their kids are up-to-date on necessary vaccines to be allowed to enroll.

The state health department is urging parents to make sure their kids are up to date on necessary vaccines to be allowed to enroll.

Today through wednesday, from 8 a-m to 6 p-m, you can get immunizations at the veterans hall on ridge road.

A parent or guardian must be present.

For more information, you can call 321-3000.

