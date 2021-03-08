Kingston NH Fire Chief Responds To Fire At His Own Home

Chief Graham Pellerin said his neighbor called him to say they thought his house was on fire.
Kingston, NH Fire Chief's Home Damaged By Fire
Kingston, NH Fire Chief Graham Pellerin addresses the fire that damaged his home.
WBZ CBS Boston
New Hampshire firefighters said it was a “personal battle” as they worked to knock down flames at the Kingston fire chief’s..