Coast Residents receive new Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

At the Singing River Cedar Lake Clinic in Biloxi 20 of the new one dose vaccines were given to South Mississippians.

- - 10 singing river health system- clinics across jackson and- harrison counties will- administer 1,000 johnson and- johnson covid vaccines this - week.

- retired teacher, patty comer wa- satisfied with the ease and - efficiency when getting her one- dose vaccine at the cedar lake- clinic in biloxi.

- patty comer, retired biloxi - teacher:- "i had done a little bit of research and felt it was the- - - - best one for me."

While thousands of mississippians hav- been vaccinated with- the moderna and pfizer covid- vaccines, others have been- calling and waiting weeks for - the johnson and johnson - option.

- jason ely,- "we've been having people call for weeks and weeks and weeks - waiting on getting the- one shot and so people are- extremely excited , just the- fact of doing something one tim- and not having to plan for the- future they feel like this is - the answer to - the prayers they been waiting - for all along."

Patty comer, retired biloxi - teacher:- "i just felt more comfortable with it all along, so i was - eagerly awaiting even - - - before it came out.

- those who had concerns with - moderna and pfizer side - effects, the new single dose- vaccine is offering new - hope.

- darrah norsworthy, nurse- practioner: - "possibly some of the fears and concerns associated around- allergies and things of - that nature, people have chosen- this johnson and johnson- vaccine.- although this vaccine only- requires 14 days before becomin- fully effective, patients are - still asked to follow cdc - guidelines.

- jason ely,- "we're still encouraging people to wear your mask when you're - around in - groups of people."

For more information and clinic- appointment hot - lines for the johnson and - johnson vaccine, visit the- singing - river facebook page - in biloxi, sabria reid,