Massive Flooding Has Claimed the Lives of Five People

Over 20 inches of rain fell in southern Louisiana in just 24 hours, starting late last week and the area is expecting more today.

Up.

((kevin)) over 20 inches of rain fell in southern louisiana in just 24 hours -- starting late last week -- and the area is expecting more today.

The massive flooding -- claiming the lives of five people and prompting a major disaster declaration.

More than twenty thousand people rescued over the weekend due to rising waters.

They were trapped in cars -- and plucked from rooftops.

The damage is surreal.... hundreds of roads closed, thousands of people displaced we knew it was going to be bad, but we didn't think it was going to be nothin' like this.((kevin)) in most areas -- it will be a couple days before the water drops to below what is considered flood levels.

Fox16's jessi turnure is in baton rouge tonight-- she will have a live report on the massive flooding on fox16 news at nine.

3