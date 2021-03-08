Celtics star Isaiah Thomas in town for basketball camp

Learning from it and it's time to move on."dan fetes: reporter "now williams has changed his diet, cutting out late night snacks, eating more chicken than red meat and by eating smaller meals through the day.

But says quote, 'my taste buds aren't made at me.

Reporting from saint john fischer, im dan fetes with your buffalo blitz."

3 in victor today... nba all star isaiah thomas was in town for a basketball camp at the pinnacle athletic center... thomas is a starting guard with the celtics..

Heading into his sixth season this fall..

He says camps like today are a chance to give back and wants to be someone rochester kids can look up to... 3 ((sot))" "isaia thomas/celtics guard: they came to me with the idea and i'm like, 'this close to boston, why not do