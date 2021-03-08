A Force to be Reckoned With- Proctor HS Football

Last year proctor high school made it impossible to ignore what they were doing out on the gridiron.

Led by an offense that averaged 37 points a game.headed into the year the raiders have once again placed a pair of upper classmen at the helm.and head coach steve strife doesn't see any reason why this duo would stop giving defenses fits.

Steve strife "jamarious is already committed to central connecticut state which is a division one program so we obviously wanted to run the ball.

Logan is getting recruited by a lot of schools.

He is our quarterback so and we got guys to throw to so i think last year when we broke it down we were 50 percent run 50 percent pass.

I don't know if that is the way we intended it to be but that's the way it worked out."

For quarterback logan wilcox the balanced offense is thanks to running back jamarious morgan.

Logan wilcox "he is not only a good runner, he blocks real well.

He gets out there and gets after it you know he opens up plays for other people all the time."

Skill morgan admits, didn't always comes easy jamarious morgan"i just had to be patient you know, wait.

Before i would just step up and not really looking at the line as much.

But over time i just relaxed and focused."

While he doesn't mind doing the little things.

Getting in the trenches isn't all he's been working on.

Jamarious morgan"really with logan i've been practicing my catching.

Making it a bigger threat.

Third and long i can sneak out into the flats and get a lot of yards like that."

Coach strife knows his team isn't perfect.and has taken full responsibility for their biggest weakness.

Steve strife "well we have to play better defense and that actually falls on me, because i run the defense.

At times last year we played great defense and at times we didn't.

You know we would get to third and sixth and you know give up a big play so you know we are going to coach the kids up and hope for