Education Matters: Coding Academy

((ashley)) university of central arkansas just launched a coding academy.

It's like a boot camp for students who want to get training and eventually land a job in information technology.

Because education matters-- kark4 's susanne brunner shows you how it's helping tech companies recruit qualified candidates.

It's back to school for many students across central arkansas.but some people like chandlier gaines is excited about a program that doesn't require her to enroll.

Chandlier gaines/coding academy student"i didn't want to go back to school because of the cost and the time committment required.

So this 3 month intensive is a really great opportunity for me."

Chandlier works as an event planner-- but she wants to add more to her resume.she quickly found out about the arkansas coding academy at u-c-a-- a boot camp to help her with android skills.

Chandlier gaines/coding academy student"i'm also excited to be able to use the android skills specifically to make apps for a lot of the non-profits i work with."

Not to mention-- the opportunity to network with others in the tech field.

Chandlier gaines/coding academy student"i really love the support system it creates.

If you get stuck on something, there's gonna be a lot of people out there with you working on the same thing so you can kinda pick other people's brains as well."

Program director-- mary dunlap says the academy provides turnkey education and training opportunities for those looking for a new career in information technology.mary dunlap/program director"we can take anyone from any background and any place from life and we can take them from zero to junior level or entry level developer "she's seeing people sign up who are unemployed-- unhappily employed or those who want to re-train in a new work field.

Mary dunlap/program director"with companies that come forward and say we need to hire 10 developers by the end of the year, there's not enough people to fill those slots."there's a huge need for coders in central arkansas-- so this is just a big step u-c-a is taking to make it easier for tech companies to find employees.chandlier gaines/coding academy student "it's still a committment and it's still 3 months that are super intensive, but i can trust the quality of it and i can be somewhere familiar that i know i love and be able to get it done more quickly."in conway-- i'm susanne brunner.

((ashley))it costs about 6- thousand dollars for the program.a laptop is included in tuition.it starts next monday the 22nd.