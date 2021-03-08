The iroquois woman who says her boss brutally beat her is out of the hospital.it's an update for you.

We told you last week about kelly mcclanahan and the arrest of "cuco" Rodriguez.today we sat down and talked with her.she says she's still living in fear that the man she says is responsible will do it again.

She's out of the hospital.she's still bruised, sore, and taking things day by day.

A week has passed but she says the memories still haunt her.

It all started here at the red door restaurant in gilman.

Where kelly has worked for rodriguez for five years.she says it started in the parking lot where he started punching her over and over again in his truck.then he drove her out to a creek and continued the beating and attempted to drown her.mcclanahan says there were times where she started to lose hope but she never gave up the fight.

"i don't know what changed his mind but he put me back in his truck and he took me and dropped me off at the hospital."

"i think i was dead, they had me on life support when i woke up."

Rodriguez is charged with domestic battery.and has been told he can have no contact with her.mcclanahan continues to see doctors and receive treatment for her injuries.