Consumer Reports: Skimmer Scams

If you use a credit or debit card be very careful, criminals are targeting card users in some pretty unique ways that can be hard to stop unless you take precautions.(--doug--) in tonight's consumer report, barry levy has some advice on how to keep your card information from being stolen.

Stolen.(--barry levy reporting--)we did some back to school shopping with the kids this past weekend, ate out and went grocery shopping..... all using our debit card..... and each time i had to remind myself to watch out for a device criminals use to steal your information...its called a skimmer and they're not easy to spot.

Spot.mary marichak had no idea crucial financial information was copied from her debit card when she swiped it at an atm recently.

The first sign of trouble -- her debit card was rejected when she tried to pay for gas.

Mary marichak, skimmer scammed"so i ran home to check my account and realized that money was missing from my account and then the lightbulb went off that something weird had happened."a police detective showed us the hardware thieves install surreptitiously at atms --- a skimmer to copy the card information and a tiny camera to record you typing in your pin number.

Nikhil huteesing, consumer reports"most commonly the criminals remove the devices and then use the information to create a duplicate debit card that they can then use to drain your account."

Covering the pin pad as you type is one way to thwart this scheme.

But now there's a new type of skimming device that doesn't use a camera at all.

It's a fake card reader that fits snugly over the real one you often find in stores.

First it reads your card information and thena& when you type in your pin.detective james lilla "the pin number is extracted and stored in the pin pad overlay."

Nikhil hutheesing "this type of point-of-sale skimmer is usually attached with double-sided tape.

So if you can tug it loose, don't use it.

And be sure to report it to store management."this tangle of elastic bands is another type of skimmer but you wouldn't be able to spot it as it is placed deep inside a gas pump.

Increasingly, atms are also being compromised by devices called deep-insert skimmers - that can't be detected from the outside but that steal your information just the same.det.

James lilla "the bad guys will insert a skimmer way deep into the mouth of the atm, so as a customer you will never see it."chip cards with their improved security features are safer to use but only if just the chip end is inserted into the card reader.

for more ways to prevent skimmer scams go to texomas homepage.com and look for this story.

