Amarillo Gas Prices Hovering Around $2/g

Amarillo gas prices are now 53.3 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 9.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

Time.

(jackie:) gas prices continue to rise here on the high plains.

Within the past week, gas prices in amarillo have gone up by almost five cents.

Making the average price of gas one-dollar-97 cents per gallon.

That compares to the national average of two-dollars-12 cents per gallon.

That is all according to gas buddy dot com.