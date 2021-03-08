Red Cross heading south

Under-going their largest relief effort since hurricane sandy.the north louisiana chapter is sending additional volunteers to help the thousands of families now living in shelters.disaster volunteers have to be ready to answer the call at a moment's notice.

(sheniqua washington)"kevin, who is our director who tells us where we're going to be deployed asked would you be willing to go to baton rouge this morning, then we found out it was going to be lafayette still i said yeah.

He said can you go today?

I said yeah!"((dan))volunteers will be on the ground weeks after the water recedes... helping families pick up the pieces.the red cross is asking for your help as well.you can show support with a ten-dollar donation by texting "l-a- floods" to 9-0-999.

The flooding has