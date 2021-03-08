Trump, Pence Arrive in Tri-State for Fundraiser

Brad--republican presidential nominee-- donald trump-- and his running mate-- governor mike pence touch down in the tri-state today.here he is-- arriving at tri-state aero less than an hour ago.

The two-- headed to a fundraiser dinner at steve chancellors house here in vanderburgh county.

Alexandra--and i'm alexandra johnson..those attending the dinner along with trump and pence tonight-- shelling out 10 thousand dollars per couple-- plus an added 15 thousand for a picture with trump.

And for those lucky enough to sit next to the guest of honor-- it costs a quarter of a million dollars.

Eyewitness new's mike pickett is in vanderburgh county near chancellor's house with more... 3 mike- alexandra and brad -- behind these gates here will be some of the biggest names in regional and national politics.this comes as his supporters look for a turnaround from the woes the past several weeks.(mike) the only thing bigger than the flags at the chancellors home -- are the names attending tonight's fundraiser.

"having a presidential candidate in your area, especailly at your neighbor's house, that doens't happen very often.

It's a very neat event."brayden carey and matthew stone live down the street from the chancellors -- waving their flag of support for the republican presidential nominee.(matthew stone)"i just like his policies a lot better than hillary's.

I feel i can trust him more."(mike) yet the support is fading according to national polls -- where he trails by as much as seven points -- with reports of problems within the campaign less than three months before election day.

But for stone and carey -- trump and pence's presence in this part of the county is exciting enough.

(matthew stone)"just because being very close to a presidential candidate, it doesn't happen very often.

I know we're not going to be able to meet him, but it's still very cool to have him in the area."mike- congressman larry buchson of indiana and brett guthrie of kentucky -- among those expected to be here for tonight's fundraiser.live in vanderburgh county, mike pickett, eyewitness news.