Life Lessons: The truth about online dating

>>>jaciel cordoba: relationship experts say on line dating has come a long way.

>>eve russo: some people say in today's world, it's a good way to find a match.

Wfmz's nancy werteen has more in life lessons .>>nancy: a recent study from the pew research center says five percent of all americans in a marriage say they met their significant other online.

While that number sounds low, researchers say many people are embarrassed to admit it, but they have many successes on dating websites .

.

So what do people really think about getting dates with the click of a button?>>nat sound >>nat sound >>nat sound >>nancy: although it used to be considered desperate or taboo, online dating has become the new bar scene.

Today, 59 percent of u-s adults agree online dating is a good way to meet people.and it's not age- sensitive 27 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds are using online dating, and the number of adults 55 to 64 years old has doubled since 2013.

Twelve percent of them are now scrolling and clicking through potential dates.but, as online dating has grown, so have the risks.

If they look too good to be true, chances are you're right.

One expert suggests using "google image" to search the candidate's profile picture to see if it's used anywhere else.

And play detective.

Ask a question and then ask it again later in a different way.

And remember, background checks only show what a person's been caught for.

Im jessica sanchez, reporting.>>nancy: studies show in 2005 only 43 percent of online daters had actually gone on a date with someone they met online, and now that number has increased to 66 percent.

Nancy werteen 69 news.

3