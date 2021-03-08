What The Tech: Streaming vs. Blu-Ray

Hulu or redbox?(--darrell--) jamey tucker takes a closer look at streaming video, and if you're better off with a good old fashioned dvd player.

Player.jamey tucker, reporting to offer streaming, netflix and the other services must sacrifice quality for convenience, or getting it to your home through the internet.

Same with audio.

You can get 5.1 surround sound with streaming, but bluray discs have 2 additional channels for surround sound.secondly, there are thousands of movies on dvd that aren't available to stream from netflix or amazon.

New releases are still coming out on dvd long before they're streamed.

And you can find older movies on dvd that you can't find streaming anywhere.

Dvd's also have special features and extra scenes that you don't get streaming.redbox is an option, but it has a limited selection and the good ones are almost always out on weekends.r.you may not know that netflix still has a dvd by mail business.

It's called "dvddotcom".works like it always has.

5 dollars a month for two movies a month, or 8 dollars for unlimited.

Or 10 for bluray the selection is much broader and the quality is much better.netflix says around 4 and a half million people still subscribe to its dvd by mail service.but perhaps the best thing about watching a rented dvd, is psychological.

When you know you have to return it there's more of a commitment to watching it with no distractions.

With streaming services you have so many choices that are always on, it's easier to think... ah, i'll come back and watch it later.

what the tech, jamey tucker.

and while dvd rental from netflix has a relatively small user base, it still nets some 320 million dollars in revenue.



