Kathleen Kane Convicted On All Charges

The attorney general of pennsylvania is convicted of all charges by a jury tonight.

Kathleen kane was found guilty on nine criminal charges... including perjury and criminal conspiracy.

Kane is accused of leaking grand jury information then lying about it in an effort to discredit a political rival.

The defense says they believe their arguments were "compromised."

Prosecutors called it a "sad day for the commonwealth" but say they're glad "justice has been served."

Seth farber:"the verdict and conviction on all accounts was a crushing blow, i'm not going to say otherwise, but we have not lost our resolve.

We will continue this litigation, we will continue this fight because we believe that our client has been wrongfully, wrongfully accused of this conduct."

Michelle henry:"there are great men and women that work in the office of attorney general -- great prosecutors, great agents, great support staff -- and they have had to suffer through what this defendant has done not just to them but to the citizens of this commonwealth."

Kane was the first woman and first democrat elected as pennsylvania's attorney general.

