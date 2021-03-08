Suspect arrested in shooting of Eastman police officer

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed 24-year-old Royheem Delshawn Deeds has been arrested.

I had been told an officer had been shot."

Farmer was relieved in duty by officer tim smith -- who was shot and killed responding to a call that night.

"tim is probably one of -- really go getter.

Most of the time, tim was on the night shift, but he did a great job for us.

This has just been a real sad situation for the whole community."

Eastman police chief becky sheffield says smith was responding to a suspicious person call, but it wasn't unusual.

"we're all concerned about ou safety every day.

That's a risk that all of us take every day."

According to the gbi, smith came here to main street where he saw 24-year-old royheem deeds.

Smith got out of his car to make contact, then deeds shot him .

He was able to radio back to the control room that he'd been hit, but he died a short time later.

Chief sheffield says it's been tough on the department.

"we all have families, bu here at the police department we're family too."

Officer farmer added losing a fellow hasn't been easy for his small town department, but he says they're pushing through together.... "we're just trying to pick u the pieces now and move on.

It's going to take a while, but we'll get through it."

In eastman, skyler henry, 41nbc news