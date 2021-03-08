Bismarck Running Strong

Needs some production replacement.

A brand new quarterback to break in and another trip through the tough wda.

Bismarck doesn't have it easy this season but they do have a strong running game.

Lucas butts was able to do some good things last year when jaxon ford needed a breather.

(mark gibson, bismarck coach) "we got some work to do.

We're young in a lot of places.

We're not as deep as we've been in years past but i think some things that we liked is that the running back positions, we got 4 kids, 2 tailbacks and 2 fullbacks that there's been a long time since we had that combo.

" (justin bergquist, bismarck rb) "i feel like our coaches are just going to run it like any other year and just run the ball like we have been," (johnny mangano, kx sports) bismarck tumbled out in the first round of the playoffs last season and also lost against century and dickinson.

To bismarck's high standards, that won't cut it and the players know it.

(justin bergquist, bismarck rb) "it really has put on a chip on the shoulder of this year's team.

We're working harder, it's nice to see that and hopefully it pays off at the end " (lucas butts, bismarck rb) "i just love to win and so does everyone else on the team.

We just love to win, we look forward to every friday night going out there having fun and just trying to win," (johnny mangano, kx sports) it'll be a road game first off for bismarck.

They travel to davies next friday.

Bismarck will likely go with sophomore will madler at