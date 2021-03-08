44 Blitz Week 1 Game of the Week: Mater Dei vs Owensboro Cat
44sports at ten.
-no more friday nights without high school football.
-week 1 is upon is.
-do you like teams who throw the ball?
-hope so, because that's what mater dei and owensboro catholic like to do.
-both teams are coming off deep playoff runs from a year ago.
-mater dei returns their quarterback, kurtis wilderman ..
Who was all state last year.
-owensboro catholic does not.
-ray zuberer took his arm to the western kentucky baseball diamond.
-so john edge is looking to sophomore will warren.
-however, both teams are in a bit of a rebuilding cycle ..
Making for some uncertainty heading in.
John edge: we're a process team and we're going to be where we're going to be.
If it takes a while, it takes a while but you've got to do the little things right and take care of your teammates and create a competitive environement during your practices and i think that will correlate to wins.
Mike goebel: we're happy with the practice attitude, the energy and we've got a lot of new faces.
2 returning defensive starters and 4 returners on offense so we're gonna have to dig deep into our rosters to find players so hopefully it all works out.
