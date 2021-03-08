Delphine turns 113

In our state.

(carolyn) every day is a celebration of life when you are 113!

So while one very special huntingdon county woman's official birthday isn't until wednesday, today the whole county began a week of celebrating in her honor.

(nats) "happy birthday to you" delphine gibson is now the oldest person in pennsylvania, the second oldest in the nation, (nats) "and the 11th oldest in the world" commissioners marked this historic birthday with a commendation for the 113 year young delphine!

(table of commendations) and it's not the only one.

(smiling) the pavilion at portstown park was filled with members of her mt.

Hope missionary baptist church.

"we're her family, yes we are" they recalled all the good things delphine's done.

Joanetta green, church friend "she would cook chicken from 3 in the morning til 1 - 2 - that was our fund-raiser in our church" this south carolina native was born in 1903 and moved to mount union in the 30's.

She's now at home at huntingdon hills.

Melanie mcaleer, recreational therapist "when i asked her what her secret was, she said it's her love of jesus and her strength in her faith and i believe it" melanie mcaleer, huntingdon hills (cover bite) "she is as healthy as can be, happy, she still has so many friends" life lessons from someone who knows.

"she sings all the time in the home.

She sings 'oh how she loves jesus' and she always has good things to say" melanie mcaleer (cover bite) i think we will definitely be back next year.

(john) we'd like to issue a correction from a story