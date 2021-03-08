Restoring former segregated school in Buena Vista

Experience for students.

In buena vista, a school left from segregation still stands and is long abandoned.

But a group in that town told our bruce young they hope to restore and preserve it for history.

It's a nondescript building just off route 60 in buena vista.

But if you come closer and read the signs, you realize it's a building with a history.

Irma thompson, president, buena vista colored school historical society: "i didn't know you could get in here now."

Irma thompson remembers.

Irma: "so, when i started, i was over in that side."

She was a student here in 1924 - yes, irma's a proud 99 years old - and later a teacher at the segregated school that succeeded this one, closer into town.

Irma: "were you in this room?"

Stephen smith: "yes, i was in this room."

Stephen smith was here the last year the colored school was used, 1957.

Now they're working together to help restore and preserve the school.

Smith: "they have the original boards, the original ceiling."

However, there are those who would like to forget, or at least change the name from the uncomfortably antiquated "colored school."

Thompson: "we are not changing the name."

Smith: "we have to preserve it, because you need to know."

But it's an ongoing process thompson: "we just don't have the money!

That's the problem."

Volunteers have been working to it piecemeal - students from the neighboring southern virginia university are working on the windows - but to realize the full vision requires a lot more cash and patience.

Irma told us about sylvester kyle, who first approached the city about preserving the building.

His funeral was this past saturday.

She is, she said, hoping to finish the job before she leaves.

In buena vista, bruce young, wdbj7.