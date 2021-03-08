Tiffin Bond

This morning.

A "mack" man arrested following a domestic dispute resulting in his wife catching on fire appears in a mesa county courtroom today.

46-year-old laurence tiffin was arrested on august 7th after authorities say an argument with his wife broke out, leading tiffin to pour gasoline on the living room floor to set it on fire.

But in a struggle, gasoline got onto her and when tiffin alledgedly ignited the gasoline, she also caught fire, sending her to the hospital with second-degree burns.

Tiffin is facing a number of charges, including: arson, 1st degree assault, criminal mischief and felony managing.

He is currently being held at the "mesa county detention facility" on a 25-thousand-dollar 'cash only' bond.

This morning, his defense counsel requested to modify his bond -- which the judge -denied.

Tiffin will be in court again on