Salem wins over Carolina

Salem gets the win

Mugsy is the biggest star at the ballpark... the red sox hosting the mudcats...1.

Carolina wasted no time getting on the board... 2 on when isaias tejeda singles up the middle... that brings hom keith curico making it 1-0... 2.

Next batter, same result... luis valenzuela singles past the second baseman... another run comes in... the mudcats led 2-0 after 1...3.

Salem responds in the 3rd... sacks full of sox... rafale devers comes through with the 2-out, 2 rbi single... that evens things up at 2-2 in the 3rd... the red sox go on to pick up the win 5-4... same two teams from lewisgale field tomorrow

